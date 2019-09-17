Advertising
Fire crews battle major hay blaze at farm near Shrewsbury
Firefighters from across Shropshire have been dealing with a major farm fire north of Shrewsbury.
The blaze destroyed 100 tonnes of hay at Leaton near Bomere Heath and spread to a nearby brick building.
At times the fierce fire reached temperatures of 629 degrees celsius.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 2.48pm yesterday. In all, eight fire crews from across the county went to the scheme with firefighters remaining on scene
A pumping unit was called in to help get water to the fire.
The hazardous materials unit was also on hand in case there were materials stored on site.
