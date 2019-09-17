Fire crews battle major hay blaze at farm near Shrewsbury

The blaze destroyed 100 tonnes of hay at Leaton near Bomere Heath and spread to a nearby brick building.

At times the fierce fire reached temperatures of 629 degrees celsius.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 2.48pm yesterday. In all, eight fire crews from across the county went to the scheme with firefighters remaining on scene

Our crew are currently helping to tackle the on-going incident at Leaton Bomere Heath.

It's looking a little warm around there too, as the thermal imaging camera is reading temperatures of 629°C!

...factor 50 anyone?#YourFireCrew #OnCall #MuchWenlock pic.twitter.com/tC31zUvcvj — Much Wenlock Fire Station (@SFRS_Wenlock) September 15, 2019

.

A pumping unit was called in to help get water to the fire.

The hazardous materials unit was also on hand in case there were materials stored on site.