Missing eagle found after escape from Shropshire bird centre
A missing eagle has been found safe and well after escaping from a Shropshire bird centre.
Paco, the Chilean Blue Eagle, disappeared in the Wem area after giving his keepers at Shropshire Falconry the slip as the aviary was being cleaned.
But he was spotted in a nearby field at about 7pm on Friday.
Shropshire Falconry said: "We used field craft skills to work out which tree he was perched in.
"He flew down when he saw us lay some food."
