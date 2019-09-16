Menu

Missing eagle found after escape from Shropshire bird centre

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A missing eagle has been found safe and well after escaping from a Shropshire bird centre.

Pic: http://www.shropshirefalconry.co.uk/

Paco, the Chilean Blue Eagle, disappeared in the Wem area after giving his keepers at Shropshire Falconry the slip as the aviary was being cleaned.

But he was spotted in a nearby field at about 7pm on Friday.

Shropshire Falconry said: "We used field craft skills to work out which tree he was perched in.

"He flew down when he saw us lay some food."

