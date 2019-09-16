Mary reaches 100

Now celebrating her 100th birthday she is using it - to get her cases up and down the stairs when she goes away on holiday.

The remarkable centenarian, who used to ride tandem with her husband, was still riding her bike into her late 70s and working as a volunteer at the town’s Red Cross shop until she was 89.

At her 100th birthday party for her family at the weekend, she said that her secret to staying fit was keeping active, both physically and mentally.

She was born and spend most of her life in Bentley Lane, Bayston Hill.

She and her husband, George, had a son, Tony, and daughters, Gina and Hazel and the family now includes six grandchildren and13 great grandchildren.

The couple were avid cyclists going everywhere on their tandem.

“We rode more than 2,000 miles on our tandem,” she said.

She carried on riding her bike until she was almost 80.

"One day I pumped the tyres up to hard and came off the bike as I was coming off the kerb. I decided I had better stop using it."

Mrs Steadman worked as catering supervisor at Cross Houses Hospital for many years.

“I still meet up with my staff for lunch,” she said.

When she retired she became involved in volunteering for the Red Cross and twice went to garden parties at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her work.

“They were wonderful days. The gardens were beautiful and I particularly remember the roses.”

Today Mrs Steadman knits for the Red Cross, in the past knitting blankets but now concentrating on hats for refugees to go in Christmas boxes.

“I used to start in July but I started earlier this year because I want to make about 25,” she said.

She also loves puzzles, crosswords and scrabble.

“You have to stay active. I said I would use my stair lift only when I had to. They only thing I use it for is getting my suitcase up and down the stairs for holidays.”

“It is a shame that I can’t do my own garden any more - George was a wonderful gardener. But I still get enjoyment from it.”

Mary celebrated her Sunday birthday attending the service at Holy Trinity Church and then enjoying a second party for neighbours.