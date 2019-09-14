Homeless charity appeals for clothing

The Ark is particularly short of tracksuit bottoms, size 32 jeans, summer socks and boxers shorts, small and medium t-shirts and trainers. And as the temperatures start to drop, particularly at night, the charity is also asking for donations of winter jackets.

Margaret Bowman, a volunteer at the Shrewsbury Ark charity shop on Castle Foregate, said homeless clients went to the Ark where they were then issued with a voucher.

"That enables them to come into the shop and we can then help kit them out with clothing," she said.

The shop also sells donated clothing and other items to the public.

"We keep items back for the homeless as they are our first customers," Margaret said.

Donations can be taken into the shop any day except Sunday, between 10am and 4.30pm.