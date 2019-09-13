Tragic Shropshire motorcyclist, 23, lost control of bike

Henry Guy Brotherton, a factory worker from Myddle, near Shrewsbury, died at the scene of the crash, on the A528 at Preston Gubbals on May 8.

The inquest at Shirehall heard there were three vehicles involved, Mr Brotherton's Honda motorcycle, an Audi A6 and a Ford Fiesta.

A police report read out at the hearing said the Audi was travelling away from Shrewsbury in the direction of Wem and had slowed down intending to turn left into Roger Hotchkiss Car Sales.

Mr Brotherton had overtaken a Mazda vehicle travelling behind the Audi but as he pulled back in between the two cars he lost control of his motorcycle.

A statement from the Mazda driver said the motorcycle braked hard and began to wobble before clipping the side of the Audi with its handlebar.

The glancing impact caused the motorcycle to deflect into the other side of the road, where it collided with the Ford Fiesta which was travelling towards Shrewsbury.

The police report said at some point Mr Brotherton had misjudged the vehicles around him, potentially in his ability to perform the overtaking manoeuvre or that he had not realised the Audi had slowed down ready to turn.

It said the Honda motorcycle had a maximum speed of 65mph and had an under-inflated front tyre, which may have contributed to Mr Brotherton losing control of the vehicle when he braked sharply.

The report said the driver of the Fiesta would have had "little to no reaction time" as the motorcycle was projected into their path.

Mr Brotherton suffered a fatal neck injury and died at the scene.

People who attempted to give first aid to Mr Brotherton reported that he smelled of alcohol, but John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said the toxicology report produced as part of the most mortem "did not confirm impairment".

Mr Ellery recorded that Mr Brotherton died as a result of a road traffic collision.