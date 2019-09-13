Safety calls after bus collides with schoolgirls in Dorrington

The exact circumstances of the accident, which took place in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury on Wednesday at just after 4.30pm are unclear.

The Arriva bus hit traffic lights on a pedestrian crossing before coming to rest on the pavement.

Its windscreen was smashed and the number plate was askew.

Local councillor Dan Morris said it was a 'miracle' the two teenage girls involved in the accident were not seriously injured.

Just 24 hours earlier he had met with Highways England officials, the chairman of the local parish council and traffic officers to discuss traffic flow and speed through the village.

He said: "In July I met with the Police and Crime Commissioner along with the chairman of the parish council to talk about the situation on the A49.

"Then on Tuesday I met again with the chair of the parish council as well as with officials from Highways England and traffic engineers to see what we could do to mitigate driver behaviour and slow down road speed through the village. Incidentally the meeting was held next door to where the accident happened.

"We discussed ways that were practical for making the road safer. They presented traffic data which had been collated over the 24 hour seven day period and said that the speeds recorded in the village did not support further action.

"I do not know whether the accident on Tuesday was speed related.

"Our concern is that the village now extends past the 30 mile an hour limit and we feel this needs to be addressed. Dorrington has been recognised as a development hub and more houses are going to be built along the A49 over the coming years.

"It was a strategic meeting for going forward but the accident really brings this into focus. It makes people very concerned about the safety of the road. There have been quite a few accidents in the village and I get emails from people and so I have had a number of conversations with highways and the police and also Kier about this. They have responded well.

"I want bigger, better signs. This is a major road. We want more sensible speed mitigation and perhaps have the 'white gates' similar to those in Alberbury on the entrance to the village. This may make people change their driver behaviour.

"It is a miracle that the girls were not more seriously hurt. I spoke to the police on Wednesday and he said the same. This road is going to get busier. Highways England did say that it is prominent in their mind. Something needs to be done."