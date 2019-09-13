Nordic walking at Attingham Park

Catherine Fort and Beverley Turner are to hold weekly Nordic walking sessions in the grounds of the hall near Shrewsbury.

It follows a hugely successful discovery day at the estate this week.

The duo want to encourage more people to take up the exercise as it can help with weight loss and mental health and wellbeing.

Nordic walking uses specially designed walking poles and the exercise is said to burn up to 40 per cent extra calories than normal walking. It was created by cross country skiers who wanted to keep up their exercise in the summer months – now it has been adapted for all ages and abilities.

Catherine said: “It can also take the pressure off knees and joints and it’s great for people with back and neck problems. You get to interact with other people and it’s great for mental health because you can get out into the countryside and fresh air, there are benefits for all ages."

The sessions may also include Pilates and workout walks.

They will be open to both members of the National Trust and visitors to Attingham Park in general. Non members of the trust can pay a reduced, Active Pass entrance to Attingham.

There will be one hour sessions, held over the next four weeks or two hour sessions over the next fortnight.

More details are available from shropshirenordicwalking.co.uk.