Shrewsbury's Flaxmill Maltings to welcome visitors for Heritage Open Days

It is England’s largest festival of history and culture, bringing together over 2,000 organisations, 5,000 events and 40,000 volunteers.

Every year in September, places across the country celebrate their heritage, community and history. The Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings have been participating in this national free event for years, and this year promises to be a special occasion.

Alan Mosley, chair of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said: “Heritage Open Days are a fantastic initiative, which we are excited to participate in. It allows everybody, free of charge, to have a look at local heritage which might not always be accessible.

"The Flaxmill Maltings are a great example of that and we are looking forward to welcoming many visitors to the site, with our partners Historic England and Shropshire Council.”

On Saturday and Sunday, between 10am and 4pm, the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings will be offering visitors a unique opportunity to go on a guided tour inside the buildings and see how the work is progressing behind the scaffolding and hoardings along St Michael’s Street.

Richard Benjamin, coordinator of the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said: “The building works have been progressing at an impressive speed and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to showcase the work that has been going on behind the scaffolding, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as showcasing some great art from local artists in the Dye house. There will be lots of things to see and do, so bring the family and pay us a visit.”

The guided tours will be available at regular intervals throughout the weekend and will offer a rare chance to look in the main mill and see the views from the newly opened up windows. There will be interpretation and displays on the history, structure and uses of the buildings. In addition, there will be an open art exhibition, which will remain accessible until September 22.

There will be child-friendly activities and other displays and entertainment during the weekend. The visitor centre will also be open, with volunteers available to talk about the history of the buildings and their future.

Tours, which are not pre-bookable but are on a first come, first served basis, last about an hour. To go on a tour of the buildings, visitors must be over 16 years old and wear suitable sturdy footwear. Visitors wearing heels or open sandals will not be allowed on tours.