Three more Shropshire schools join academy

Shrewsbury Academy, Longlands Community Primary School in Market Drayton and Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury have officially joined The Marches Academy Trust.

Following extensive due diligence and a series of public engagement events where stakeholders were invited to comment on the proposal, the trust has said it is pleased with the decision which was made over summer.

It is now working with the Department for Education and Shropshire Council to ensure a smooth transition over the next academic year.

Chief executive of the trust, Sarah Longville, said: “I am pleased with the decision and look forward to working alongside the students, staff and communities to ensure these schools are all the local schools of choice in their respective areas.

"The Marches Academy Trust has developed and grown into a formidable team of schools, with a common aim of giving the children of Shropshire a first-class education. We look forward to ensuring the children gain an excellent and wide array of opportunities in the years to come."

Staff from across the trust came together earlier this week for a professional development day.

The trust already operates The Marches School, Sir John Tablot's, Tilstock CE Primary and Lower Heath CE Primary.