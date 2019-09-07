Shrewsbury charity furniture shop extends its opening hours

The Shrewsbury Furniture Scheme sells pre-used furniture and specialises in people on low incomes from its base, unit 9B at the Hartley Business Centre in Monkmoor.

Pete Clarke, from the scheme, said it was also celebrating its 25th year of trading as an independent charity.

“Sadly, we have come to the point where we are being forced to open on Saturdays. Even though people are working, their incomes are so low that they are in genuine need of help.

“But while they are working to make ends meet they can’t get to us on weekdays.

“We keep our prices lower than everyone else to help people who are struggling to furnish their homes.”

The store had always opened from Monday to Friday on a weekly basis.

But now it will also open on Saturdays, starting this weekend and throughout the run up to Christmas.

Mr Clarke said the charity was always looking for volunteers.