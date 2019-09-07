Companies raise £6,355 to support Shropshire MNDA branch

Morris Lubricants and sister company Morris Leisure, which both have their headquarters in Shrewsbury, adopt a different charity to benefit from their busy fundraising programme each year.

Last year, it was the MNDA and the two companies held more than 20 different events, from tuck shops and raffles to tin collections, phone and laptop sales and the annual Christmas lights display at the Oxon Hall Touring Park.

The result was a fundraising total of £5,355.73 which the companies topped up with a further donation of £1,000.

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard said the charity was particularly close to the company’s heart as a former director, Andrew Morris, died from motor neurone disease.

“We are very proud of the way our staff embrace the charity fundraising campaign with such enthusiasm each year and manage to come up with a wide range of creative money-making ideas,” he said.

Edward Goddard, managing director of Morris Leisure, which owns six touring caravan and holiday home parks in Shropshire and north Wales, said: "Every year, our managers at Oxon Hall Touring Park make a huge effort with the Christmas lights and everybody visiting or staying on the park is very supportive in helping us raise money for our chosen charity. We’re very grateful.”

Jenny Everington, MNDA Shropshire branch secretary, thanked the companies for the “unexpected and very generous donation”.

“We are all volunteers in the branch and we spend all the money that we receive on supporting local people who have MND to make their lives a little easier whilst they are suffering with this cruel disease,” she said. “We also give money towards research every year.”

This year, for Morris Lubricants’ 150th anniversary year, the two companies are raising funds for Guide Dogs For The Blind, and are hoping to collect enough cash to adopt, train and name a guide dog puppy.

To boost funds, Andrew is planning to walk up Snowdon blindfolded on Saturday, September 21. He will not be taking on the challenge alone however, as the company’s staff, suppliers and friends are being invited to join him to ensure that he reaches the top in one piece.

To support the fundraising drive visit justgiving.com/fundraising/blind-summit-challenge