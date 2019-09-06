Giant memorial statue plan for Shrewsbury Dog's Trust

The charity has applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for planning permission to install the two-metre statue installed at its Roden Lane Farm base.

Visitors will be able to purchase a tag with a personalised message, which they can then attach to the sculpture.

Samantha Davies from the Dog's Trust said: "The dog memorial reflects our iconic dog logo design, which has become a symbol for helping save thousands of dogs’ lives and is intended to be installed at each of our 20 rehoming centres across the UK.

"The structures will be a way for our supporters to remember a loved one or much-loved dog for many years to come as they will be able to purchase a tag with a personalised message on that will attach to the sculpture.

"This approach will enable us to acknowledge the donations received appropriately, without reducing the effectiveness of the rehoming centre in delivering its core work for dog and man."

The statue will be discreetly placed, bosses at the charity said, but will be easily accessible from the car park.

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision about the plans in the coming months.