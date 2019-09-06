Menu

Cyclist seriously injured in collision with lorry on Shropshire road

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment today after he was in collision with a lorry on a quiet country road near Shrewsbury.

The accident happened just before 11.30am on the road between Wilcott and Nesscliffe.

West Midlands Ambulance despatched an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene and the Midlands Air Ambulance was also required. The police were also in attendance.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival they discovered one patient, a man who was the cyclist.

"He was treated for multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment."

The road was set to remain closed for a number of hours.

