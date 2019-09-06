Criticism over officer contact details

Roger Evans, who leads Shropshire Council’s opposition Liberal Democrat group, said the unavailability of a phone number left his constituents in the dark after a flooding incident.

Highways officer Ffion Horton denied contact information was kept secret, but said one-to-one contact with officers was discouraged because it was hard to monitor.

She admitted it was a “harsh stance”, but said processing queries through a single system ensured cases didn’t get lost.

They were speaking at a Performance Management Scrutiny Committee meeting.

Councillor Evans, who represents Longden, said: “Can I be told why members aren’t able to be given the telephone numbers of officers? Why are they kept secret?”

Ms Horton said: “It’s not that they are kept secret.”

She said that, according to a review, of the amount of incoming communication made it “impossible to give adequate one-to-one responses”.

She added: “What we want is one avenue for communication into the service that is monitored by multiple people so I can guarantee things get followed up.

“If you ring the member of staff directly, I can’t make sure you get a response.

“That is the reason why we’ve taken quite a harsh stance on communication.”

Councillor Evans said: “I’ve got a recent case of flooding in Lyth Hill.

“All the public have been given is the name of a person. Nothing else.

“They don’t know what is happening and can’t find out.

“I’m an elected member. I used to be told I am a ‘cabinet member’ when I’m in my division. That’s what the old chief executive, Kim Ryley, used to tell us.”

Committee chair Claire Wild asked: “Have you e-mailed the person?”

Councillor Evans said he would prefer to speak on the phone and get immediate information, but admitted that was “fair comment” and promised to e-mail.

Conservative councillor Joyce Barrow, who represents St Oswald, said: “I fully support the way it’s done now. We’ve got 74 members. If they have two or three or even one query a day; that’s a lot of time.

“I don’t think we have the luxury any more of ringing up and an officer and expecting them to be there.”