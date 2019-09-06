Shrewsbury animal lovers help charity hit target

The Medivet Saving The Rhino campaign with Wilderness Foundation Africa was made at Medivet 24 Hour Shrewsbury this week. This milestone has seen £500,000 raised for the initiative in the past four years.

Contributions are made by clients using Pennies, the digital charity box, with clients offered the opportunity to add 50p to their veterinary bill to support the campaign.

Dr Simon Cook, branch partner at the Longbow Close-based 24 Hour Emergency Pet Hospital, said: “It is fantastic to see such a worthwhile charity benefitting from the funds raised by Medivet clients all over the country. This is a cause that is close to the hearts of the entire team here at Shrewsbury and we are all delighted that the millionth 50p has been provided by one of our wonderful clients.”

Medivet launched its Saving the Rhino campaign in 2015 in partnership with Wilderness Foundation Africa, which is part of a global alliance of charities that aims to protect and connect wilderness, wildlife and people. The funds raised have played a crucial role in helping to protect the rhino - enabling the charity to support this critically endangered species through a wide range of activities.

Dr John Smithers, senior partner and project co-ordinator of Medivet Saving the Rhino, said: “We could not be more grateful to our clients for all they have done to help the survival of this iconic animal. Their incredible generosity - combined with the support of our colleagues and partners - has made a real difference in the fight against poaching and we want to thank our clients for every donation made.”

The Medivet-supported efforts to reduce poaching are co-ordinated by Dr William Fowlds, a former Medivet employee, who added: “This is a truly remarkable milestone and we are overwhelmed by the kindness of Medivet and its clients. The money raised not only helps protect the rhinos but helps bring to justice those responsible for the destruction of these precious and innocent creatures.”

Alison Hutchinson, CBE, CEO of Pennies, said: “From all at Pennies, thank you and congratulations to the Medivet team and their hugely generous clients for reaching this milestone, for challenging the rhino poaching crisis in South Africa, and proving that small change truly does add up to mean big things.”