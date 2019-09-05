Football boots 'swap shop' launched in Shrewsbury

Sarah Hopper, whose son Charlie has been planning the sport since he was about five, said boys and girls grow out of the boots while there is still plenty of wear in them.

Now she is urging people to donate their unwanted boots and in turn see if any have been donated to fit their children, in a swap shop project.

Mrs Hopper, who runs the Ferndell bed and breakfast accommodation in Underdale Road, Shrewsbury, said: "All parents end up replacing their children's football boots while there is still plenty of wear in them, simply because they have outgrown them.

"Charlie played in the Hawks team in the Shrewsbury Up and Comers and still doesn't wear his out. Those who only play at school have to have football boots but may only put them on once a week and they just stay in the cupboard.

"I wanted to provide a central point were people could drop their sons and daughters' old boots off and if we have a bigger size, take home 'new' ones."

"Football boots are expensive to buy. We have been lucky we have had them passed down to us and we have in turn passed ours on among friends but I wanted to do something more organised."

She said it was still early days to say how the scheme would work but said people could drop the boots in at Ferndell at the corner of Tankerville Street or contact her on 07854 492874.