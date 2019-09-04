Shrewsbury landmark Laura’s Tower opening for heritage day

On Sunday, September 15, Laura’s Tower at Shrewsbury Castle will be opened to mark the Heritage Open Day festival.

Laura’s Tower was built by Thomas Telford around 1790 for the daughter of Sir William Pulteney MP.

It was created for her 21st birthday as a summer house, and has been a grade II listed building since 1972.

The castle grounds will be free to enter as usual and the Regimental Museum which sits within the castle itself, will also be free to visit.

The Mercenaries of Mercia battle re-enactment group will also be at the castle on the day of the opening of Laura’s Tower.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “Shrewsbury Castle is one of the best preserved Conquest-period earthwork castles in the UK and we are just starting to learn more about it following the recent completion of the first ever excavation so it’s a very exciting time to visit.

“Add to this the rare opening of Laura’s Tower – it’s open for one day a year – then Shrewsbury Castle offers a brilliant historic site to visit. I would encourage anybody to visit this magnificent castle and learn more about Shrewsbury’s heritage and experience the unique views from Laura’s Tower.”

Shrewsbury Castle will be open from 10.30am to 4pm on September 15.