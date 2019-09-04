Team looking forward to coracle event

The Thera-Peas comprise Laura Lewis, Shona Underwood, Jemma Pearson and team captain, Anita Evans, and they will provide formidable competition for the other 47 teams in the 2019 event which takes place on the River Severn opposite the Quarry on September 13.

As an added bonus they may be able to offer some advice for those with aching limbs after attempting the relay race across the river and back.

Anita said: “We all work from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and as the Thera-Peas our main aim is to remain the right way up in our Coracle and not become soaked pea pods! As therapists we all work with patients who have been affected by cancer and see the affects it can have on the patient and their loved ones. We feel that being part of the Coracle World Championships means we can have great fun whilst supporting an excellent cause Macmillan and help cancer patients and their families continue to receive the support they need.”

Occupational therapist Laura recently joined the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and up until about month ago she had never heard of a Coracle but being a black belt in Taekwondo she is not easily daunted and was keen to give it a whirl.

Shona has been a Macmillan Physiotherapist for 17 years. Shona said: “I find my role rewarding as I am helping people through the most difficult time of their life, I feel privileged to be able to do this.” More at home in the water than on it, Shona has been an international swimmer for Scotland and Great Britain reaching finals at both the Commonwealth and World Student Games.

Frailty Specialist physiotherapist Jemma is no stranger to competition having represented Shropshire and Powys on the Senior Show Jumping Team and Wales as a Junior.

Skipper Anita has worked at Shrewsbury Hospital as a physiotherapist for 15 years, predominantly working patients with neurological conditions. She has a love of the water being involved with slalom kayaking for many years and more recently white water rafting competing for Great Britain in both sports.

Every year, 1,900 people in Shropshire are told they have cancer. Between 2010 and 2030, the number of people living with cancer in Shropshire is expected to double. This significant increase in cancer diagnoses means that there is a growing need for cancer information and support for people living with cancer in Shropshire.

Macmillan receives no government funding even though the need for Macmillan’s support is constantly growing. Macmillan therefore relies on events like this to continue providing local support for people living with cancer in Shropshire.

Kate Thomas, Shropshire fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support added: “I am really looking forward to another fantastic day at the Coracle World Championships, it is such an exciting day with loads of teams in an array of different fancy dress, the adrenalin of the races to the entertainment of the less balanced competitors whilst raising vital funds for Macmillan to help people living with and beyond cancer in Shropshire. The money raised at events like this helps us continue to increase our services and support in the county, from the cancer nurse specialists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, gps to the welfare rights officers and Shrewsbury and Telford information centres. All in all a ‘splashing’ day."