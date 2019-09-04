Pedestrian bridge gets a makeover

Frankwell Bridge has been subject to a makeover over the past couple of weeks.

The works will involve removing vegetation to the abutment supports; clearing gullies and drains to the approach ramps and footways; and re-applying yellow edge strips to all steps.

In addition, localised cleaning and painting will be carried out to the parapets to minor chipped areas of paint and to corroded sections to maintain the condition of the railings by slowing down the rate of deterioration.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for highways, said: “Shropshire Council are carrying out preventative maintenance work on Frankwell footbridge that will help prolong the need for essential works in the future and are not a full refurbishment.

“Pedestrians will be able to access the footbridge throughout the works which will be carried out by Kier.”