Two hurt in crash near Shrewsbury

By Sue Austin | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two people suffered minor injuries in a crash at Albrighton north of Shrewsbury.

The collision between a van and a car happened on the A528 just before 4pm on Monday .

Emergency services went to the scene amid fears that people may be trapped in the vehicles.

No-one was trapped but two people, one from each vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics.

West Midlands Ambulance service said they did not need to be taken to hospital.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

