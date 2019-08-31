Advertising
Inquest opens into Shropshire man's combine harvester death
An inquest has opened into the death of an elderly Shropshire man, killed after coming into contact with a combine harvester.
West Mercia Police attended the home of George Evans on August 21 after reports that a man had been seriously injured
The 80-year-old died at his home in Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool, after coming into contact with a combine harvester, the inquest heard.
The case has been adjourned to December 11 at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.
