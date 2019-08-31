Councillor wants imagination in speeding campaign

A number of residents in New Street, Shrewsbury, are campaigning for it to be made a 20mph zone.

Stickers and signs have been placed on bins on the narrow street leading into the gateway of Frankwell by householders.

Now Councillor Julian Dean, a Green Party member for Porthill, says he wants “imagination” to be used as a way of slowing down traffic given there is little money in the Shropshire Council coffers to introduce a 20mph zone or traffic calming measures.

He said: “My latest position was calling for some imagination in the interim while cash is strapped.

“I’ve sent out copies of signs that could be adapted – something that gets across to drivers that they are entering a picturesque narrow street and need to take extra care to be safe around pedestrians.

“It could be an attractive ‘You are entering historic Frankwell – please take extra care’ sign with a suitable image.

“But I really still want to see the one way scheme that the council’s own consultant engineers recommended.

“Finally, I am very proud of the huge number of residents who have put ‘20’s Plenty’ and ‘Slow Down’ stickers on their bins in the area.”

Earlier this year residents vowed to step up their campaign for a 20mph speed limit after they said a pedestrian was clipped by a car.

The woman was walking along the narrow pavement in New Street in April when she was hit by the wing mirror of a passing vehicle.