Seminar for Shropshire dog owners ahead of Bonfire Night

Dogs Trust Dog School Shropshire is holding a seminar on September 2 for pet owners.

As well as looking at how owners can help to manage their dog’s fear and reduce stress in the short and long-term, the event will look at how dogs view their world and what may cause them to experience fear in the first place.

The seminar at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury runs from 7.30pm to 9pm and will include tea and coffee.

Tickets are £10 and must be booked in advance by calling 01948 302991.

The event is not suitable for dogs to attend, however assistance dogs can be accommodated.

Dogs Trust – formerly the NCDL – is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for more than 15,000 dogs each year through a network of 20 rehoming centres situated throughout the UK.