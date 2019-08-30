Olympic gold medal winner helps open Aldi's new Shrewsbury store

Olympic cyclist and gold medalist Joanna Rowsell-Shand cut the red ribbon this morning to officially open the new Oteley Road Aldi store.

The new store is the second Aldi to open in Shrewsbury and will be run by manager Kelly Andrews, along with a team of 35 colleagues.

Joanna with members of the new Aldi team

As part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh campaign, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million school children aged 5-14 to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families, Joanna gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award winning beers, wines and spirits, and an exclusive section of health and beauty products.

Experience

Kelly said: “It’s been fantastic here at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Joanna Rowsell-Shand for being a part of our celebrations.”

Joanna added: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”

Joanna won gold in the women's team pursuit at the 2012 London Olympics and repeated her success at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

She also has five World Championship titles, four in the team pursuit (2008, 2009, 2012 and 2014) plus one in the individual pursuit at the 2014 World Championships.