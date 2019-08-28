Shrewsbury group delighted after £10k boost

Lovelyland works with schools and community groups to encourage better use of outdoor spaces and, for this new project, has teamed up with local digital illustrator/photographer Jamila Walker. The Curious Nature Project will be a seasonal programme of events designed to get people outdoors, packed full of nature-inspired activities to bring people together in local green spaces.

These events will bring professional workshop leaders, community artists and storytellers into local natural spaces, offering accessible, creative sessions for the whole community, bringing people together, encouraging conversation and connection.

Thanks to the Community Fund and all the National Lottery players this project will continue until May 2020, with the next event being a Community Picnic, near Castlefields on Saturday (30) where they will be joined by professional storyteller, Jake Evans. There will be games and stories for children, face painting and a nature-inspired art session,

Lovelyland's project manager, Clare Andrew encourages everyone locally to come along: “bring a blanket or chair and help yourself to something from our food-share table which is being supported by Shrewsbury Food Hub”.

More information is available at lovelyland.co.uk