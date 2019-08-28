Menu

Police appeal for witnesses to bike crash

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on the A5.

The collision happened around 3.40pm on Saturday (24) on the A5 between Emstry island and Preston Island near Shrewsbury.

For reasons yet to be established a motorbike rider, a man in his 60s, travelling towards Preston Island came off his bike and collided with a barrier on the road.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 474s 240819.

