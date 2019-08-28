Menu

New seating scheme a hit with shoppers

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Shrewsbury town centre is looking good following the installation of new seating areas in Pride Hill and the completion of improvement work, say business leaders.

Artist's impression of how Pride Hill will look once the work is complete

The new “social-style” seating in Pride Hill is designed to encourage people to enjoy spending more time in the town centre.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the initial reaction to the seats had been really positive.

“We had a lot of discussion with Shropshire Council about the lay-out of the street furniture in Pride Hill,” he said.

“We felt strongly that the seating needed to be designed in such a way to create social spaces, where people could relax and spend a good amount of time enjoying the atmosphere of the town centre.

“We also wanted to ensure the seating was created using high quality materials to give the best possible visitor experience.

“We have been speaking with businesses and the general public as they have been spending time in Pride Hill and overall feedback has been very positive.”

There are still more finishing touches to be made in Pride Hill, with more street furniture due to be installed in the coming days.

Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council teamed up to offer free parking in Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during August to help encourage more visitors to the town centre.

Those car parks also be free on Sundays all year round.

To be eligible for the free parking on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, drivers need to use the MiPermit smartphone app. For more information, visit www.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/free-parking

