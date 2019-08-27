Further concerns raised that link road could affect Shrewsbury's water supply

A year has passed since the company said it fears the road, which would connect the Churncote roundabout on the A5 to the Holyhead Road at Oxon, could pose a "significant risk" to the water supply in the town.

A new report from principal hydrogeologist, Matilda Beatty, says no development should take place until a risk assessment has been completed and submitted.

In a letter to Shropshire Council planning officer, Graham French, she said: "We have been engaging with the council and their consultants, WSP, on the Oxon Link Road since the scoping opinion in 2019, a series of risk mitigation measures have been proposed and included in the current design.

"As it stands the risk assessment data and data supporting it is not sufficient to satisfy us that the risk is not significant and further assessment is required."

She said due to Severn Trent's "continuing concern", it is commissioning independent consultants to undertake a risk assessment and review.

"We are conscious that a planning decision is soon to be made on the scheme," she added.

"While we do not oppose the development in principle, as there are still further risk assessment, design and maintenance details to be developed to ensure drinking water protection, we request that planning conditions are attached to any permission granted for the scheme."

The condition is that no development shall take place until a risk assessment is completed and approved of the final drainage designs to demonstrate that there is appropriate protection to groundwater and public water supply in Shrewsbury.

The Oxon Link Road, which would be a two-lane carriageway about one mile in length, is anticipated to be complete by 2021 if it gains planning approval.

It would be built between two of Severn Trent's major groundwater abstractions.

Last month Highways England also recommended that planning is not granted for at least another three months. The authority said a suitable road safety audit needs to be submitted.