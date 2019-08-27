Aircrew flies high as 22 Shropshire students graduate

The parade celebrated both the graduation of the first 13 pilots to complete their training within the Rotary Wing UK Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) as well as the graduation of nine helicopter Rearcrew.

The event marked an important milestone within the UKMFTS, the declaration of Interim Course Capability (ICC).

Air Marshal Andrew Turner, Deputy Commander Royal Air Force said: “I am delighted to declare ICC for MFTS here at Shawbury today.

The Reviewing Officer, Air Marshal Andrew Turner with the graduates from the Defence Helicopter Flying School

"The training system is state of the art, world-leading and absolutely fit to prepare Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force helicopter aircrew for the challenges that they will face at the front line, at home and around the world.

"This milestone represents years of committed and dedicated work by Defence and Ascent Flight Training, that everybody should be rightly very proud of. There is much more to be done, but this is another big day for MFTS.”

The Managing Director of Ascent Flight Training, Mr Tim James said: “Ascent Flight Training is proud to play our part in the UK Military’s flying training system here at RAF Shawbury, where we train and prepare the next generation of helicopter aircrew for active front line service with the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and UK Army.

"Ascent would like to recognise the partnership at RAF Shawbury between the MOD and Ascent Flight Training with the full support of our industry partners Lockheed Martin, Babcock International, Airbus UK and CAE.

The Band of the Royal Logistics Corps entertain at the ceremony

"Congratulations and good luck to those trainees who are graduating today, and we wish them the very best in their future front line military careers."

Group Captain Chris Mullen is the Station Commander and Commandant of the Defence Helicopter Flying School. He said: “Today marks a significant step as we graduate the first pilots to the front line and celebrate the second graduation of Rearcrew from the redesigned RW training system under MFTS.

"This success is due to the collaborative partnership between the MOD and our Defence partners.

"I would like to congratulate all the graduates today as they move on to the next stage of their career with their respective Services, flying the Apache, Wildcat, Chinook and Puma helicopters."