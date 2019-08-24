Menu

Shrewsbury fire crews cut toddler's finger free from bike chain

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

An emergency call with a difference came in to Shrewsbury fire control when a worried parent called to say their toddler had got their finger stuck - in a bike chain.

One fire engine from Shrewsbury was sent to a property on Sundorne Road at just before 2pm yesterday.

The two-year-old girl was freed from the chain by a firefighter using bolt croppers and was taken to hospital for treatment to her injured finger.

