Advertising
Shrewsbury fire crews cut toddler's finger free from bike chain
An emergency call with a difference came in to Shrewsbury fire control when a worried parent called to say their toddler had got their finger stuck - in a bike chain.
One fire engine from Shrewsbury was sent to a property on Sundorne Road at just before 2pm yesterday.
The two-year-old girl was freed from the chain by a firefighter using bolt croppers and was taken to hospital for treatment to her injured finger.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment