Ambassadors welcoming visitors to Shrewsbury set to return

The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors have been in town every weekend during the summer to advise visitors on attractions and answer questions about the town.

Shrewsbury BID, which has coordinated the project with support from Shrewsbury Tourism Association, said it had been a great success with lots of positive comments from visitors.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “First and foremost we need to thank all of the volunteers who have given up their time to act as ambassadors during this summer.

“They have been in and around town every weekend, with the final active weekend being August Bank Holiday, and have done a really fantastic job.

“Their knowledge of the town, its history and attractions, has been hugely appreciated by visitors and we have had really positive feedback throughout the project.

“It was a pilot project during the summer to see how it would go, and we are delighted with the response, so the plan is to bring the ambassadors back next year to continue their positive impact.”

Dilwyn Jones, Shrewsbury BID board member and sponsor of the ambassadors scheme, said there was always room for more volunteers next year.

“The ambassadors act as the face of Shrewsbury and they have been absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“We would love to see more people coming forward to volunteer next year, because with more people we can widen the coverage but also lessen the time commitment for everyone involved.

“I know as a town centre businessman myself that the volunteers have been greatly appreciated by traders, so we want to say a big thank you to all of them.”

The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors have been a striking sight during summer weekends, with their bright blue uniforms making them easily recognisable.

For more information about getting involved, email volunteer@originalshrewsbury.co.uk or call 01743 358625.