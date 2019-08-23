Woman found dead on toilet after taking drugs while staying at Shrewsbury friend's home

Carla Natasha Francis had been staying in Alberbury, near Shrewsbury for about two weeks before her friend found her unconscious on a toilet.

She had previously used heroin but was in detoxification and had been in good health, an inquest into her death heard.

Miss Francis, who lived in Welshpool but was born in Solihull, told her friend Judith Powell about having heart palpitations in the days leading up to her death in February this year.

Miss Francis had been sleeping in a spare bedroom or occasionally on a settee at Miss Powell's house.

Not suspicious

The two stayed up until midnight on February 7 watching television, Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery said.

Then when Miss Powell came downstairs soon after 7am the next day, she found Miss Francis on a toilet slumped against a wall and rang 999.

Paramedics arrived and were unable to resuscitate her. Police later attended and said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertising

Mr Ellery read reports from medical experts which said that she had an enlarged heart, and had drugs including cocaine and methadone in her system.

Needles were also found in her possession.

A toxicology report said that the primary cause of her death was cocaine cardiotoxicity.

Mr Ellery concluded that Miss Francis' death was drug-related.

The inquest at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Wednesday was carried out in the absence of Miss Francis' family, with their consent.