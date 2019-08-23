Shrewsbury fire station open day attracts more than 400 people

Visitors experienced a chip pan demonstration, RTC demonstration and a display of crews rescuing a casualty from a house fire.

The British Red Cross, Blood Bikes and the Street Pastors all displayed their equipment and provided information on how they support Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and its surrounding communities.

The event was also supported by the Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Phil Gillam, local businesses including local handmade craft stalls, a play bus, food stalls and Comicon characters, which all made donations towards the Firefighters charity, raising more than £500.

Fire Authority members, including the Chair, Eric Carter, used the open day as an opportunity to meet with members of the public and canvass opinions on the ongoing challenge to the PCC business case for governance.

Councillor Carter said: “It is great to be involved with the crews at these events, to see them showcase exactly how professional and well-equipped they are to deal with emergency incidents.

“I was also really pleased by the overwhelming positive public support from the community for the Fire Authority’s continued challenge to the PCC business case to take over the Fire Service.

“We have more than 900 responses on our public survey, with more than 90 per cent in favour of the Fire Authority continuing to challenge the PCC on the flawed business case for change.

“We are urging the public to support us through the on-line survey so we can protect their Fire Service from what appears to be a threat to how services may be delivered in the future.”

To take part in the survey go to www.surveygizmo.eu/s3/90159381/SWFRA