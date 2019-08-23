Shrewsbury engineer in Africa peak trek for charity

Jack Jones works as a Chief Engineer at Openreach and will be one of 18 people taking on a remarkable charity challenge.

Next month, Jack and the other Openreach employees will be travelling to Morocco to begin the trek.

Jack said: “I am incredibly honoured to be one of the Openreach employees trekking Mount Toubkal for SSAFA. The money raised from the trek will help SSAFA continue to provide lifelong support to the Armed Forces community, including their vital service Forcesline.”

Jack will spend three days trekking Mount Toubkal to raise £2,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

James Grant, head of corporate fundraising & events at SSAFA said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jack and his fellow Openreach employees for taking part in the Mount Toubkal Trek. It promises to be an incredible challenge to help support SSAFA and the Armed Forces community.”

To support Jack, go to ssafa-openreach.charitycheckout.co.uk/pf/jack-jones