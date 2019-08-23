Gardeners' association to put on show near Shrewsbury

The Pontesbury & District Gardeners' Association will hold it's annual garden show this weekend where visitors can enjoy many prize-winning exhibits, from vegetables to handicrafts to photography.

It will be held at Pontesbury Public Hall this Saturday , and is open to the public from 2.30pm onwards. Judging takes place from 10.30am.

Rob Dixon, chairman of the Pontesbury & District Gardeners Association, said: "At the end of the afternoon we auction off some of the produce at the show so people can go home with prize-winning fruit and veg for a bargain price."

The Pontesbury based group aims to encourage and promote gardening amongst like-minded people.

It is run as a co-operative and is based at the Trading Post which opens every Saturday morning from 9.30am to 12 noon, from February until the end of October, selling garden material to members and offering a chance for people interested in gardening to meet and chat.