Butcher Bert bids farewell to his business

Then Bert Butler opened up a shop of his own and now, 54 years on, he has hung up his apron for the final time.

Over the years, the 72-year-old grandfather from Dorrington has made many friends and become on the most popular butchers in Shrewsbury.

Supplying pubs and hotels, as well as hundreds of customers, he was well known for the standard of his meat.

But now retirement beckons and instead of hauling carcasses and chopping offal he will be found relaxing in his garden or enjoying a workout in the gym.

His daughter Amy Jackman said that her dad would miss his time in the butcher's shop but the time had come to retire.

"He has been little bit poorly so decided that the time was right," said Amy. "But he will really miss all of his customers and just wants to thank them for all their support over the years."

Bert started out as a butcher in Springfield before moving to a butchers in Bayston Hill where he became manager. When the business was sold for housing, he decided to step out on his own and open Bert Butler's Butchers in Condover.

"I'm not sure why he became a butcher," said Amy, "but his mum and dad were farmers and he grew up around animals so perhaps it came from there.

"My mum Linda, who was a nurse used to help him out in the shop in the busy times, like at Christmas and Easter and people used to pop in just for a chat with him. As he moved around Shrewsbury working for different butchers he got to know a lot of people and when he opened his own shop, they came too. He used to go around in his meat van so he got to know a lot of people. I think he will really miss being a butcher."