Shropshire open garden event raises more than £2,500 for charities

Taking place in Ryton, near Condover, the Shropshire Breast Cancer Now Group worked with residents of the village to open a number of gardens to more than 250 visitors and raise thousands of pounds for two charities.

Throughout the village, volunteers also held bric-a-brac sales and ice cream stalls to help raise funds.

The total amount raised, £2,550, is being split equally between Breast Cancer Now and Shropshire Child Contact Centres.

Linda Sagar, of the fundraising group, said: "The splendid weather and very willing helpers made it an extraordinary successful day.

"As always, the teas were a good attraction and the delightful village hall was buzzing with visitors enjoying teas and sampling some of the gorgeous cakes generously donated.

"We're all part of the group for our own personal reasons, whatever they may be. I for one had a dear friend who died about 20 years ago from breast cancer and started fundraising for her about that time, and then I got breast cancer myself about 12 years ago so I had a twofold reason behind it.

"This event came about from a group of people in Ryton raising money for the contact centres. One of our members is also a part of that group and we decided to work together and split the money.

Linda added: "We've raised well over £100,000 for Breast Cancer Now in total and are currently looking for more members. It's a very friendly group, we have our meetings in the pub so there's a good social side to it as well."

Breast Cancer Now works to provide research in four areas of breast cancer, risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer.

Shropshire Child Contact Centres provide a venue for separated families to spend time with a child or children they do not live with. Across Shropshire, centres are located in Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford.

For more information on joining the fundraising group, contact Linda Sagar on 07840365474.