House builder sponsors farming event

The business provided £1,000 in sponsorship for the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs annual rally this summer.

The event was this year held this year at Howle Manor, near Hinstock, close to where Galliers is building its Woodfields development.

Around 550 members from 18 different YFC clubs attended the event, which this year took the theme of ‘Around the World’.

Jessica Powell, Shropshire YFC county rally secretary, said that they were absolutely delighted to receive sponsorship from such a prestigious local company this year.

She added: “We want to say thanks to Galliers for for supporting young people from the rural community throughout Shropshire as main sponsors of our 2019 county rally.

“The day is an excellent showcase of what the Young Farmers organisation is all about and these events would not be able to happen without the support of fantastic companies such as Galliers.”