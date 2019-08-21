New Shrewsbury Aldi to be opened by Olympics star

Aldi, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket, is set to celebrate the opening of the brand new Oteley Road store on August 29 at 8am.

The 1,315sq m store will be the second Aldi in Shrewsbury and will be run by store manager Kelly Andrews.

To celebrate the store opening, Kelly and her team will be joined by two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner for cycling, Joanna Roswell-Shand, who will cut the ribbon on the opening morning.

Kelly, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Oteley Road. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s second store in Shrewsbury and having Olympic hero, Joanna Roswell-Shand, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Joanna added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.