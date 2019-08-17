Shrewsbury business people to cycle 150 miles for charity

Morris & Company brothers, Robin and Chris Morris, have organised the challenge which follows last year's 100 mile ride.

Setting off from Holyhead in the early hours, Robin and Chris, along with colleagues and friends, will cycle back to Morris & Company’s headquarters on Welsh Bridge.

The planned route takes in beautiful views, coastal paths and valleys with support teams along the way providing refreshments.

Robin said: “After the success of last year’s ride, it’s fitting that in our 150th year we increase the distance. We have over 20 other cyclists joining us this time, all keen to take on the challenge. The training has been tough and we’re expecting to be on the road for about 12 hours but there’s a real sense of personal satisfaction and euphoria in completing such a testing route, for such a good cause.”

The company’s chosen charity for the year is Alzheimer’s Society. The number of people living with dementia is set to rise to one million by 2025 and with six nursing homes across Shropshire and Cheshire, Morris Care employees see first-hand how devastating the disease can be.

Members of Morris & Company and friends will be gathering in The Quarry Park in Shrewsbury from 6pm to welcome the cyclists back to the town, and members of the public are also invited to applaud them as they arrive.

Lisa Courtney, Alzheimer’s Society’s community fundraiser for Staffordshire and Shropshire, added: “We are thrilled and grateful that such a well-known business in Shropshire is helping us raise awareness and unite against dementia. Cycling 150 miles won’t be an easy task so the team and I would like to wish them all the best and thank everyone again for taking part in this fundraising event.”

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/morris-company-150mile-cycle-ride