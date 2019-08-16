Shrewsbury Food Hub fundraiser raises more than £4,000

Shrewsbury Food Hub's sell-out fundraiser, Eat to the Beat, raised more than £4,000 at the town's Flaxivity Centre.

Mel Draycott from Chairhouse Events put together the programme of entertainment and joined forces with top local chefs Adam Purnell and Chris Burt to create the perfect mix of music, food and entertainment.

Guests enjoyed an eclectic line up of acts including comedy from MC Randolph Tempest, live music from festival favourites Hazah and dancing to renowned funk and soul DJ Buzzword.

The chefs created a street food-inspired feast, combining Sam's barbecue skills with Chris' winning flavour combinations with ingredients donated to the food hub by local stores.

The Salopian Brewery stocked the bar and a spectacular light show from one of the country’s top lighting artists Andy Mckeown completed the evening’s entertainment.

Katy Anderson, co-founder of Shrewsbury Food Hub, said: “We are thrilled that the evening was so successful - not only did everyone have a great time, but we also raised a fantastic amount that will really help to rescue more waste food from the bin.

"We cannot thank Mel, Adam, Chris and the Salopian Brewery enough for donating their time and skill for free.

"It’s really tough for a charity like us to raise the money we need to keep running. Rescuing waste food is not an easy sell to potential donors, so a fundraiser like this makes a huge difference.

"We would like to thank everyone who came and supported and all those who gave their time to make it such a success.”

Katy also confirmed that due to its success, Eat to the Beat will return next year.

For more information on the food hub visit shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk or email pippa@shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk