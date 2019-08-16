Photo competition at race track near Shrewsbury

Photographers of all abilities will have a chance to submit their entries at Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury.

The competition has been organised by Hagley Car Club and will be held at the race track on August 24 and 25.

Club secretary Graeme Manton, said: “The competition is open to anybody and the subject can be absolutely anything taken on site during this season, either action pictures on track or something of the many characters and cars that compete and can be viewed up close in the paddock.

"The weekend will see a wide range of classic, sports, saloon and racing cars competing against the clock up the narrow and demanding deer park course, so there is plenty of scope to capture that special image.”

The competition is aiming to find the best photograph at the venue this year.

There will vouchers as prizes for the top three entries.

These will be presented at the club's annual awards luncheon together with a spread of finalist pictures being published in the club magazine.

Photographs can be taken on a camera or smart phone and should be emailed to competitions@hdlcc.com.