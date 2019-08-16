More than 70 bikers attend Shropshire road safety event

Made up of serving military personnel, veterans and members of the public, attendees rode to RAF Shawbury for the Bike Safe event.

Organised by the West Mercia Police Safer Roads Partnership, training on the day was delivered by a number of organisations including West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) and the Shropshire Advanced Motorists and Motorcyclists (SAMM).

Teams of specialists came together to deliver a mix of classroom theory and practical rider skills to people that had rode to the base from across the region.

The event was run to help raise awareness and to teach vital bike-riding skills in light of motorcycle accidents remaining one of the highest causes of fatal casualties across the UK Armed Forces.

The day-long event was supported by RAF Shawbury, Ascent Flight Training, Babcock International and the Defence Helicopter Flying School.

It consisted of three hours of lectures, followed by an afternoon of practical slow-riding and machine control.

Sessions were held on the art of observation, road craft, essential roadside first aid and casualty helmet removal by the West Mercia Motorcycle Training Team and the ambulance service, a number of whom are veterans themselves.

Throughout the event, bikers were also taught practical bike handling skills with 20 IAM and SAMM instructors delivering one-to-one tuition in aircraft hangars.

Dan Haycocks, RAF Shawbury spokesman, said: "The day was highly successful with lots being learnt. Students commented on their improved appreciation and awareness of key skills at the end of the day's training."