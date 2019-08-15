Menu

Man rescued from river in Shrewsbury after downpour

Shrewsbury | News |

A man was rescued from the Severn in Shrewsbury by five fire crews in rainy weather last night.

The fire service said they were called at 6.23pm on Wednesday after a man ended up in the river at Sydney Avenue.

Fire engines attended from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Wellington.

A note from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was brought to safety by fire service swift water technicians.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were initially called at 6.23pm to a report of concerns for a patient's welfare. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended.

"On arrival they discovered a patient, a man, in the water. He was rescued, treated at the scene and taken to hospital for further treatment."

