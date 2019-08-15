Fiona appeals for help in finding her good Samaritan who stopped her choking

Fiona Lewis started choking on a walnut from a cake she had been eating in the Women's Institute tent while volunteers were manning the exhibits.

When she managed to attract the attention of those around to her predicament they rushed to help.

But Fiona said she there was nothing they could do to dislodge the nut and she feared she would die.

Then a stranger stepped in and carried out the Heimlich manoeuvre.

The drama began on Friday afternoon as Fiona was helping her mother, Hilary, a member of Sundorne W.I. in the marquee.

"I don't eat cake as a rule but this walnut cake looked amazing," she said.

"As I was eating it a big piece of nut got stuck in my throat. I couldn't cough it up and I couldn't breathe in or out."

She said that, unable to speak, she could not attract anyone's attention.

"I tried to shout out but there was no way, as I couldn't breath. I have never been so scared in my life. I thought I was going to die."

Fiona, 54, said the first people were aware of her problem was when she started to turn blue and faint.

"I fell forward. Then I remember people slapping my back. There were people with first aid training but they were trying to help but saying they did not have the strength to dislodge the nut."

She says her life was saved when an older man who had been sheltering from the rain in the marquee intervened.

"He stepped in from the side somewhere and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre," She said.

"The walnut suddenly shot out and I could breathe again. I managed to give him a hug but then I was whisked away to make sure I was OK, which I was, thanks to this man.

"I would love to be able to thank him properly. I remember he had a bright blue padded rain jacket, but that is all.

"If it was for this man, I would not be here right now."

Fiona said that she would never have thought that something as simple as a nut could be so dangerous.

"I will think twice before eating a walnut cake again," she said.

She said she would love the gentleman or his family to contact her via her Facebook post on the For the Love of Shrewsbury page.

"I just want to say thankyou," she said.