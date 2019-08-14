Temporary traffic lights planned as £21,000 power upgrade comes to Shrewsbury

Work will begin on the upgrade from August 19 and will involve the installation of 470 metres of new overhead line and nine new poles along the A49 Hereford Road at Bayston Hill from the Lyth Hill Road junction, and Cross Roads.

Homes and businesses have already been warned about planned interruptions to power supplied due to the work, and temporary traffic lights will be in operation along Hereford Road.

The project is expected to be completed by August 23.

The work will be carried out by Western Power Distribution, the electricity distributor for the region.

Adrian Pope, the company's team manager for the area, said: “In order for engineers to work safely and quicker, there will be temporary manned traffic lights in operation along Hereford Road between 9.30am and 4pm during the time of the works. There will also be some planned interruptions to power supplies for properties on Hereford Road and Cross Roads, letters outlining these interruptions have already been sent out to all properties that will be affected.

“This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network.

“We’ve been liaising with The Highways Agency for works on the A49 and Shropshire Council to agree the times of our work. We have also written to 380 local homes and businesses affected by the work.’’

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this work may cause,” Mr Pope added.