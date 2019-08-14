Love and laughter 65 years on for Shrewsbury couple

Marion and John Humphreys celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday surround by their large family in Shrewsbury.

They met in 1952, the year the Queen was crowned, at a dance at Stiperstones School.

Marion, a retired sister at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: "He asked me to dance and we've been together ever since.

Marion and John Humphreys on their wedding day in 1954

"We got to know each other. We would go to dances on his motorbike and to the pictures. We would go motorbike scrambling at Hawkestone Park at the weekend."

They married at the Holy Trinity Church in Belle Vue on August 14, 1954, and went on to have five children - Ian, Phillip, Richard, Jane and Ann, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marion, 83, and 89-year-old John, a retired carriage fitter for British Rail, enjoyed travelling, and went on trips to Devon when their children were young, and were part of Shropshire Caravan Club, before visiting several European destinations after their children had flown the nest.

Proud Marion believes the secret to hers and John's happiness has been equality, and advises today's newlyweds to take care of one another. She said: "Our marriage is an equal partnership. We just work well together.

"Consideration for each other is something you have to have."