Paddling River Tern an oar-some way to visit Attingham Park

Visitors can now hire a canoe to paddle the The River Tern as runs through the estate's historic landscape.

The landscape at Attingham was designed with some spectacular views from the river in mind and staff say that it gives a unique perspective on the National Trust Estate's sweeping vistas that include the house and all its land and natural surroundings.

Shrewsbury Canoe Hire owner Nigel Conway said: "Families can turn up and hire or pre-book a canoe, Friday to Monday at the estate's own pontoon.

"Paddlers can then take an hour long trip up through stunning willow lined banks, taking time to marvel at the water lilies, views of the deer park, and extraordinary gardens all the while getting a feeling of the history of this one off landscape.

“It's fantastic to get people back on this beautiful stretch of water that was once the reserve of the owners of Attingham.

"We're already getting sightings of otters, huge dragonflies and other wildlife.

"We think this really is a must do activity for anyone visiting the county, a real chance to experience nature and history as one."

Visitors can turn up at the Pontoon at Attingham or book ahead via shrewsburycanoehire.co.uk or call 07977 925406 for more information.