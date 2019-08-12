Work 'progressing well' at Shrewsbury railway station

Network Rail teams have been repairing the station canopies over platforms 4, 5, 6 and 7 and this work is due to be completed later this month.

Meanwhile work to refurbish and strengthen Dana footbridge, which began in December 2018, is still ongoing.

Engineers uncovered extensive steelwork repairs that were needed to strengthen the footbridge as well as brick and timber repairs and replacements on the structure, Network Rail said.

The windows on the footbridge are also being replaced and the deck walkway is being renewed with an anti-slip surface.

The structure will be deep cleaned, surfaces grit blasted and re-painted, ensuring that the appearance of the footbridge is improved.

Work is expected to be complete on the listed footbridge by November 2019.

Chris Wildy, works delivery manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “We understand these structures are part of the historic fabric of Shrewsbury station and this upgrade work will see the historic station refreshed for the benefit of passengers and the local community.

“While refurbishing Dana footbridge our engineers uncovered much more extensive steel work repairs that were required to strengthen the structure and our teams have been working very hard to complete these essential repairs.

“We would like to thank the local community and passengers for their patience while we continue to carry out this work and assure them that we are doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete this essential work as soon as possible.”

This latest phase of canopy work has been part-funded by the Railway Heritage Trust.

Last year the Grade II listed building was fitted with new waiting rooms, an information desk and new toilets as part of an £800,000 upgrade.

Built by Thomas Penson in 1848, the station opened in 1849 and had a lower storey added in 1901. It was listed by English Heritage in 1969.