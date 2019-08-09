Shrewsbury ashes memorial reaches an impasse

Glen Perkins from Action for Ashes lost his own daughter Olivia when she was just four months old.

She was cremated at Emstrey Crematorium but her ashes were not returned to the her family.

Glen and the families of the other babies were cremated and whose ashes were not returned were approached by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council asking if they would like to have a sculpture placed in the Dingle in the heart of the Quarry.

But he says that each design that has been put forward by the families has been turned down.

The first design was of a baby being cupped by angel wings while the second is of a baby lying on a hand covered by a dandelion head.

Glen said: "I love the new design. Some of the others aren't sure but we have got to go with the majority. Shropshire Council said they like it but Shrewsbury Town Council only like the dandelion part and they appear to not want it to be in the Dingle anymore.

"I have been fighting this for five years and I want it to end. Shropshire Council are getting away with this very lightly and they really have to start pulling their finger out. I have been trying to have another meeting with Shropshire Council and the town council but I can not get anything from them.

"Originally the council said how about a memorial in the new memorial park they were going to build but at the time we were working the on ashes' enquiry and said we did not want anything. Then Shrewsbury Town Council said it would be fine to have a memorial in the Dingle but when we came to them with a design they said no. But it is not their choice, it is ours. It is for our babies. It would be a representation of what they did to us. Our babies were neglectfully treated in their final hours.

Advertising

"It feels like this is one step forward, two steps back. Shropshire Council has been going round in circles and I am losing my patience. I will take this to the Government if I have to. Local government can not keep manipulating people the way they do. They did suggest that we have a memorial at Emstrey but, understandably we don't want it there."

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for public health, said: “We appreciate and completely understand this is a very sensitive issue for the families involved. As such, the designs had not yet been officially released as we rightly wanted to ensure that all parents had the opportunity to see them before they became public.

“We hope everyone understands that Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council are working very hard with the families involved and respectfully ask that the conversations are allowed to continue to provide a memorial to everyone’s satisfaction.”

Shrewsbury Town Council declined to comment.